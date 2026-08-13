NEET Parliament washout echoes Vyapam row: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday targeted the Centre over the washout of the Monsoon Session, saying "nothing has changed in 11 years" and comparing the current NEET issue with the Vyapam controversy that disrupted Parliament in 2015.



He said the Monsoon Session 2026 was completely washed out, noting that a similar situation had occurred in 2015 when the session was disrupted over the Vyapam scam.



Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said, "First, let me remind you that the Monsoon Session 2026 was completely washed out. But this is not the first time. Exactly 11 years ago, in 2015, the Monsoon Session was washed out over the Vyapam scam. Exactly 11 years later, the issue is again related to students and youth. In a way, a scam similar to Vyapam took place in 2013 in connection with NEET."