Not just forts, Rajasthan's identity also shaped by its schools, girls' education: Deputy CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan's identity is now being shaped not only by its forts but also by the progress of its schools and girls' education, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said.
He was addressing a state level function to honour over 270 donors here for their contribution to the education sector.
The 30th state-level Bhamashah Samman ceremony was held at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, where more than 276 donors, motivators and NRI contributors were felicitated for supporting education with donations worth Rs 318 crore during the 2025-26 financial year.
Addressing the gathering, Bairwa described the occasion as "a celebration of the soul and culture," emphasising that the true beauty of wealth lies in its contribution to society. "Rajasthan is not only the land of warriors but also of great donors. Earning wealth may reflect ability, but using it for society reflects greatness," he said.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the legacy of Maharana Pratap remains incomplete without the contribution of Bhamashah, underlining the importance of philanthropy in strengthening education.
He highlighted contributions by donors including Poonam Chand Rathi, whose support is helping build a government girls' military school in Bikaner's Jaymalsar. Dilawar said schools in the state are becoming safer and technologically advanced, with smart boards replacing traditional blackboards.
To facilitate donors, the minister said a dedicated cell will be set up to ensure transparency and ease in contributions, adding that two representatives of donors will also be included in school management committees.
Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Rajesh Yadav said the government has simplified and made transparent the donation process through initiatives such as the Chief Minister Vidyadaan Fund and the Gyan Sankalp portal, encouraging more participation in educational development.
During the event, 49 donors were honoured with the 'Shiksha Vibhushan' award and 105 with the 'Shiksha Bhushan' award, while 99 motivators were also felicitated. The list of awardees included 23 NRI donors.
Senior officials, including Mid-Day Meal Commissioner Vishwamohan Sharma, State Project Director (Samagra Shiksha) Rashmi Sharma, Secondary Education Director Sitaram Jat and Rajasthan State Open School Director Mahendra Khinchi were also present at the event.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.