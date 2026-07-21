Union minister opposes suppressing student voices during CJP NEET-UG protest

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said he respected the sentiments of students protesting over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, while stressing that he was not in favour of suppressing their voices and that dialogue was the best way forward.

Speaking about the CJP's protest and its meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Paswan said, "I respect the sentiments of the students. Obviously, there must have been outrage and worry regarding different issues that the students had to come onto the roads. At the same time, I am not in favour of suppressing the voice of the students."

"Dialogue is a good medium. The way their delegation met JP Nadda ji yesterday, the government has always kept its door open to dialogue. Sometimes the outrage is so much that people come onto the roads. If limits are crossed and law and order is obstructed, then some stringent actions are taken. I do not support that," he added.

"I believe students and youth are the future of our country, and we should respect their sentiments, to which my government is committed," Paswan further said.

His remarks came after a CJP delegation met Nadda on Monday amid intensified protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Nadda on Tuesday said the meeting with the CJP delegation went off "fine", adding that talks with the protesters had taken place in a cordial atmosphere.

"An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," Nadda said in a post on X.

CJP leaders said they raised demands including the resignation or sacking of Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

The CJP said its protest would continue until its demand for Pradhan's resignation is met.

Meanwhile, the protest march towards Parliament on Monday turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming that more than 118 personnel were injured in clashes. Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries.

According to police, protesters allegedly attacked personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property. The Delhi Police has registered FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with alleged stone-pelting and vandalism in Connaught Place and Parliament Street.

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, however, accused the Delhi Police of "brutality and cruelty" during the protest and alleged that police personnel assaulted student protesters.

On Sonam Wangchuk, Dipke said the activist had been persuaded to end his hunger strike but decided to continue after witnessing the police action against protesters.

Meanwhile, on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary party meeting, Paswan says, "The PM spoke about the country's youth and how they should get correct guidance. He also shared the experiences of the youth of the country who have made the country proud not just nationally but also internationally. The PM also shared his thoughts on the future of youth."