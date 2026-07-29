Rahul Gandhi calls Public Examinations Bill a 'band-aid' and demands systemic reforms



"You do not punish anyone anyway. Nobody has been convicted; there has been no conviction till date. And you are saying that we will increase the punishment from one year to ten years. You are also saying that we will increase the punishment because we expect that there will be paper leaks. That is what the Bill is saying. The bill is saying that we accept paper leaks. And we will punish those people who do paper leaks. We are saying no, we don't accept paper leaks," he added.

He called for change in the system so that there are no paper leaks.

"Remove the RSS from the infrastructure of education. Remove the VCs (Vice-Chancellors) who have been appointed by the RSS. So the bill is a band-aid. Not even a band-aid, when you need surgery. And the bill has been put in place so that the RSS can escape. That is the whole idea," he said.