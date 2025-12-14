Norwegian Nobel Committee condemns "brutal arrest" of Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi

Oslo: The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday (local time) strongly condemned the "brutal arrest" of Narges Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and prominent Iranian human rights activist, calling on Iranian authorities to clarify her whereabouts, ensure her safety, and release her immediately.



In a statement, the Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, said that Mohammadi was detained alongside several other activists while describing her as a staunch defender of human rights, freedom of expression, and democratic participation in Iran.



He also expressed solidarity with her and all those working peacefully for human rights in the country.



"The Norwegian Nobel Committee is deeply concerned by today's brutal arrest of Narges Mohammadi alongside a number of other activists. Ms. Mohammadi - the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate - is a staunch defender of human rights, freedom of expression and democratic participation in Iran. The Norwegian Nobel Committee calls on the Iranian authorities to immediately clarify Mohammadi's whereabouts, ensure her safety and integrity, and to release her without conditions. The Committee stands in solidarity with Narges Mohammadi and all those in Iran who work peacefully for human rights, the rule of law, and freedom of expression," the statement read.

