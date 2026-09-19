Northeast states seek flexible framework for NEP implementation

Dimapur: Education ministers, policymakers and academics from the northeastern states have called for a region-specific approach to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, citing the region’s geographical, infrastructural and demographic challenges.

The issue was discussed at the two-day Northeast Education Conclave 2026 in Chumoukedima, Nagaland, organised by the state’s Department of Higher Education. The conclave brought together representatives from across the eight northeastern states to discuss the implementation of NEP 2020 and the challenges faced by the region.