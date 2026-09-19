Northeast states seek flexible framework for NEP implementation

Dimapur: Education ministers, policymakers and academics from the northeastern states have called for a region-specific approach to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, citing the region’s geographical, infrastructural and demographic challenges.
The issue was discussed at the two-day Northeast Education Conclave 2026 in Chumoukedima, Nagaland, organised by the state’s Department of Higher Education. The conclave brought together representatives from across the eight northeastern states to discuss the implementation of NEP 2020 and the challenges faced by the region.
Nagaland University Vice-Chancellor Jagadish K Patnaik, in his keynote address, called for an education system that takes local circumstances into account. He identified accessibility, equity, quality, flexibility, multilingualism and holistic development as key areas for the region. He also stressed the need to incorporate indigenous knowledge into academic learning and use technology to strengthen students’ skills.
Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana proposed greater coordination among the northeastern states. He suggested that education ministers from the region meet twice a year under the North Eastern Council and jointly submit proposals based on a common assessment of their educational needs.
Vanlalthlana also called for separate norms for hilly areas, arguing that several provisions under NEP and the Right to Education Act were framed largely with plains-based conditions in mind. He proposed a separate index for assessing educational access in hill regions as well as distinct construction norms for schools in difficult terrain.
Declining enrolment in government schools was another concern raised at the conclave. Vanlalthlana pointed to the difficulties faced by small and remote schools and the need to strengthen educational infrastructure and staffing.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stressed the importance of combining academic knowledge with practical skills. He said students also need capabilities such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, leadership and problem-solving to improve their employability. He also highlighted the growing importance of digital and technology-related skills.
Tripura Minister Kishore Barman said NEP 2020 should help students remain connected to their languages, cultures and traditions while also gaining exposure to artificial intelligence, digital technology, research, innovation and entrepreneurship.
The discussions also focused on funding, teacher availability, infrastructure and the sharing of best practices between northeastern states. Participants said a collaborative approach could help address common challenges while allowing individual states to adapt NEP implementation to their local requirements.