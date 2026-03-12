IIT Guwahati to facilitate academic and research partnership between Northeast India and Japan

Guwahati: IIT Guwahati leads the collaboration between Northeast India and Japan to strengthen academic and industry ties. The Japan-Northeast Academia Industry Cooperation Symposium 2026 (JNTCS) was conducted on March 9 and 10, in partnership with Gifu University, Japan. A total of 22 institutions from Northeast India signed this Letter of Intent (LoI), with IIT Guwahati taking the lead on the Indian side and Gifu University on the Japanese side.



The two-day event allowed academic, research, and business organisations from Northeast India to connect with their Japanese counterparts to tackle global issues like food security, healthcare, the environment, sustainable energy, and clean water. This collaboration aims to enhance the global opportunities for students and researchers from the region and will include partnerships across various fields such as science, technology, and medicine.



Additionally, the initiative paved the way for global exposure and education for students and researchers in the Northeast. This will include multilateral collaborations in numerous disciplines spanning across science, technology and medicine.