Northeast Frontier Railway names locomotive in honour of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Sunil Kumar Chowdhary

Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice and valour of Captain Sunil Kumar Chowdhary, Sena Medal and Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) awardee of 7/11 Gorkha Rifles, by rechristening WDP4B Locomotive No. 40024 at the Siliguri Diesel Locomotive Shed in his honour.



"During counter-insurgency operations in Assam, he displayed exceptional courage and leadership, for which he was awarded the Sena Medal. For his conspicuous gallantry beyond the call of duty and supreme sacrifice, he was posthumously conferred the Kirti Chakra. The high-speed 4500 HP WDP4B twin stroke diesel locomotive, known for its consistent performance even under adverse operating conditions, symbolises resilience, endurance and service, values that resonate strongly with both Indian Railways and the Armed Forces," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

