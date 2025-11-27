North, East record dangerous PM2.5 levels; South India remains relatively clean

The air pollution levels across North India are significantly higher than the national average as per the latest report released by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), an independent research organisation.

The report stated that Delhi, along with Punjab, Assam and Tripura, was identified as a year-round pollution hotspot failing to meet PM 2.5 standard even during the monsoons.

On the other hand, the southern states recorded the lowest values.

The report titled, "Beyond City Limits: A Satellite-Based PM-2.5 Assessment Across India’s Airsheds, States and Districts,’’ stated that all the 23 districts of Punjab, 22 of Haryana and 12 of Himachal Pradesh exceeded the annual National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) of 40 ug/m3 for PM 2.5 concentration last year.

During summer, winter and post-monsoon periods, PM 2.5 concentrations exceeded the NAAQS limits in these states. During the monsoon, 15 out of 23 districts in Punjab, 5 out of 22 in Haryana and 2 out of 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh exceeded the air quality limit.

It read, "Delhi recorded the highest pollution levels with an annual mean PM 2.5 concentration of 101 µg/m³, 2.5 times the Indian standard and 20 times the World Health Organisation (WHO). The pollution crisis extends across northern India, with the average PM 2.5 concentrations in all states in these regions, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, exceeding the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS). This concentration of pollution aligns with their location in the Indo-Gangetic Plain."

"The eastern and northeastern states showed similarly concerning levels, with PM 2.5 average concentrations in Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh all above the NAAQS. Among western states, the mean concentrations in Rajasthan and Gujarat exceeded the annual national standard,’’ it added.

While the southern states presented the lowest PM 2.5 values, Puducherry recorded the lowest concentration at 25 µg/m³, followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Sikkim, Telangana, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

The report stated that Delhi consistently ranks as the most polluted city across all seasons, highlighting the capital's year-round air quality crisis.

While Chandigarh appears in the top five during three seasons (winter, summer, and post-monsoon), West Bengal also ranks among the worst across the winter and post-monsoon seasons.

Punjab and Haryana emerged as major air-pollution concerns, with Punjab during the monsoon and post-monsoon periods and Haryana during the summer and post-monsoon periods.

The northeastern states present an unexpected pollution hotspot, with Assam and Tripura featuring in the top five in three seasons (winter, summer, and monsoon).

"Overall, 60 per cent of districts (447 out of 749) exceed the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for annual PM 2.5. None of the districts met the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline of less than 5 µg/m³. The most polluted districts are heavily concentrated in a few states, highlighting regional clustering of severe air quality issues. Delhi (11 districts) and Assam (11 districts) alone account for nearly half of the top 50, followed by Bihar (7) and Haryana (7). Other notable contributors include Uttar Pradesh (4), Tripura (3), Rajasthan (2), West Bengal (2), and single districts from Chandigarh, Meghalaya and Nagaland,’’ it reads.

It further added, "Several states are in universal non-compliance, where all monitored districts exceed the NAAQS. These include Delhi, Assam, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir. Several other states show a large majority of districts breaching the norm, such as Bihar (37 of 38), West Bengal (22 of 23), Gujarat (32 of 33), Nagaland (11 of 12), Rajasthan (30 of 33), and Jharkhand (21 of 24)."

A second group shows mixed performance, where some districts meet the standard but many continue to exceed it.

This includes Uttar Pradesh (49 of 75 districts exceeding), Odisha (22 of 30), Madhya Pradesh (27 of 52), and Maharashtra (14 of 36). In the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh (12 exceed, 13 comply) and Manipur (five exceed, 11 comply) also fall in this transitional category.

At the other end of the spectrum, several states have the majority of their districts below NAAQS, such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Sikkim, Goa, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. These contrasting patterns highlight the continued dominance of northern and eastern states in India’s PM 2.5 pollution hotspots, while southern and coastal regions remain relatively cleaner.

The report stated that the states should develop district-level air quality action plans, guided by satellite data to identify hotspots, prioritise high-exposure populations, and allocate mitigation resources efficiently.

The satellite-derived PM 2.5 data should be formally integrated into NCAP for spatially comprehensive assessment and performance tracking.

Also, establishing protocols for validation, periodic updates, and public dissemination of satellite-based estimates will strengthen transparency and enable real-time decision-making in areas lacking ground monitors.