North East monsoon brings relief and renewal to South India

The system brings rains after the retreat of the South West Monsoon, revitalizing water resources and supporting post-kharif agriculture.

Typical Weather Patterns have winds shifting direction from northeast, blowing moisture from the Bay of Bengal toward South India’s coastal regions.

Rainfall is often moderate to heavy, with occasional thunderstorms and flood risks.

This also coincides with the Dussera and Diwali festivals, literally ‘ dampening ‘ the festive spirits to some extent.