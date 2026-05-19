Droupadi Murmu hails craftsmanship of North-East artisans

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the artisans from North-East India are a shining example of the country's living heritage and urged them to pass on these invaluable traditions to the younger generation.
The president was interacting with a group of artisans and weavers from the North Eastern states, who had called on her, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The artisans and weavers were those who helped in crafting the invitation kit and showcasing the diverse artistic and cultural heritage of the North Eastern region of India during the 'At Home' reception held on January 26, a statement issued by the President's office said.
For example, artisans from Nagaland made baskets by using banana fibre and bamboo, weavers from Assam made stoles, artisans from Manipur made black pottery, and artisans from Sikkim made products by using natural fibre, it said.
During the interaction, artisans and weavers shared their experience of working for the 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and expressed gratitude for providing them a platform to showcase their talents.
President Murmu said that they are the shining example of the living heritage of the nation and urged them to pass on these invaluable traditions to the younger generation.
In her interaction with the artisans and weavers from Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, Murmu said that the North-East has an abundance of natural beauty.
She emphasised the need to provide support for artisans and weavers so that their artistic knowledge reaches as many people as possible and they can become self-reliant.
The president commended the artisans and weavers for preserving and protecting the cultural heritage.
After the meeting, the artisans and weavers took a guided tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, including Amrit Udyan.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.