Normalcy restored after police exam aspirants protest in Bihar

Patna, June 14 (IANS): Tension prevailed in the Patliputra station area of Patna on Sunday, where a heavy police force was deployed to restore order after aspirants of the Bihar Police Prohibition Department recruitment examination engaged in stone pelting, vandalism, and temporarily disrupted railway operations. The train services have now resumed at the station, said officials.
Candidates appearing for the Bihar Police recruitment examination staged a protest around midnight at the Patliputra railway station against alleged inadequate train arrangements. The agitation reportedly escalated when a significant number of protesters jumped onto railway tracks, stopped train movement and raised slogans, forcing intervention from railway and district authorities. A few officials sustained minor injuries due to pelting of stones during the protest.
Security has since been tightened at the railway station. According to sources, police used tear gas, fired warning shots, and conducted a baton charge to disperse the crowd.
Speaking to reporters about the incident, Patna District Magistrate Dr Thiyagarajan S.M. said: "Late at night, we received information that some people were creating a disturbance at the railway station. We reached the spot and dispersed the crowd using minimal force. The situation is now completely peaceful and under control."
He added: "Some people were protesting over certain issues, such as train arrangements. Although special trains had been arranged and two special trains were already stationed there, some anti-social elements reportedly mixed in with the protesters and began pelting stones."
The Patna DM mentioned that the crowd was dispersed using minimal force and that peace was restored.
Patna Inspector General (IG) Jitendra Rana said: "There were around 200-250 students here who were preventing the train from departing. When the police, along with the RPF, GRP, and district police force, tried to persuade them to clear the way, some of them resorted to stone pelting. To prevent any loss of life or property, the police took necessary action. "
"Following the intervention, the crowd was dispersed, and all trains have now resumed operations," he added.
He further said: "Some of our personnel were also struck by stones. However, there is no serious injury or major issue.”
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.