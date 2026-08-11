Normal life hit in parts of J'khand as BJP enforces bandh over police action against job aspirants

Ranchi: Normal life was affected in parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday as BJP workers enforced a state-wide bandh in protest against police action on job aspirants during their march to the state assembly a day ago over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Most schools and business establishments remained closed, while vehicular movement was very low in the state capital Ranchi and several other cities.

The shutdown, announced after the police used water cannons, tear gas and batons against protesters in Ranchi on Monday, was being observed from 8 am to midnight, with essential services kept outside its purview, BJP state president Aditya Sahu said.

The BJP described the police action as "atrocities" against students and accused the JMM-led government of using force instead of addressing their grievances.