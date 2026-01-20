NORAD aircraft to arrive in Greenland for 'long-planned' activities

Ottawa: North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) said its aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland to support a series of "long-planned NORAD activities."

The aircraft will join other assets operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, said NORAD on X, adding that the activities build on "the enduring defense cooperation" between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark, Xinhua news agency reported.

NORAD said the activity has been coordinated with Denmark and all supporting forces operate with the requisite diplomatic clearances, adding that the government of Greenland has been informed of the planned activities.