Noon meal workers in Tamil Nadu flag slow recruitment process

COIMBATORE: Noon meal workers have alleged that even though the recruitment drive to fill up noon meal cooking assistant posts was completed in June 2025, there has been a delay in releasing the results.

They claimed that there were challenges in running noon meal centres in government schools due to higher vacancies for cooking assistant posts in most of the centers.

M Innasimuthu, district president of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers Union, said, "Over 60,000 out of 1.5 lakh posts of cooks and cooking assistants have been lying vacant across Tamil Nadu. There has been no recruitment for the last six years. Due to the high number of vacancies at noon meal centres in panchayat unions, workers are facing struggles to prepare and deliver food to students.