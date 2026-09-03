‘None of our witnesses was called’: BJP MLA Ratna Debnath questions bail to accused in RG Kar rape-murder case

North 24 Parganas, West Bengal (ANI): West Bengal BJP MLA and mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, Ratna Debnath questioned how bail could have been granted to accused persons in the case without examining witnesses, asserting that those who knew what happened on the day of the incident must be called before the court.

Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station's former officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were granted bail back in 2024.

Raising a question on the bail granted to the accused, Debnath said that an application seeking cancellation of bail has not yet been filed but would be pursued.

"It hasn't been done yet, but it will be. How will bail be obtained? To secure bail, we need to call our witnesses. They know absolutely nothing about what happened that day. None of our witnesses was called. Suddenly, they were granted bail. That's not possible," Ratna Debnath said.

Debnath also welcomed the formation of an inquiry committee by the state Health Department to examine matters related to the hospital and the incident involving her daughter.

"Yes, an inquiry committee has been formed. One person has contacted us; not everyone has, but everyone will. The investigation will begin right after that. I am always optimistic; I have never lost hope. I have lost my daughter; if I lose hope, how will I go on living?" she said.

Questioning the role of the then state government, Debnath said she had lodged a complaint against former West Bengal Chief Minister and Health Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abesh Banerjee.

"How does such an incident occur in the Health Department if the Health Minister does not issue a directive? This wasn't a private hospital; it was a government hospital. Incidents of this kind simply would not happen without government backing," she alleged.

On whether the inquiry committee would summon the former Chief Minister and her nephew, Debnath said she did not know what action it would take.

The remarks came as a CBI team appeared before the Calcutta High Court in connection with the ongoing RG Kar probe. The court is scheduled to hear the matter next on September 24.

The RG Kar case dates back to August 9, 2024, when the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar room at the hospital, triggering nationwide protests and demands for justice. (ANI)