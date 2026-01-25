Non-veg sale ban for Republic Day revoked after backlash

“In continuation of this Collectorate Letter No. 93, dated-23.01.2026 regarding prohibition on sale of Meat, Chicken, Fish, Egg and other non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration, 2026 in Koraput District, and whereas the said instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee. Now, after due consideration, the aforesaid Letter No. 93 dated 23.01.2026 is hereby revoked with immediate effect,” reads the order issued on Sunday.