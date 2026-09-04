Non-tech GCC jobs set to reach five lakh by 2028 as finance and sales operations demand analytics

Demand for such roles rose 17.2 per cent year‑on‑year in the first half of 2026. Mid-level talent remained at the centre of demand, with professionals holding 7–12 years of experience accounting for nearly 60 per cent of non-tech GCC demand in 2025, growing at a three year CAGR of 21 per cent to an estimated number of 2.5 Lakh in 2026.