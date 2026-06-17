Global leaders demand immediate tech overhaul to shield under-18 users from harmful digital features

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): In a landmark move to safeguard the next generation, G7 leaders joined by partners including India, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, and the Republic of Korea, issued a unified declaration on Wednesday, demanding an immediate overhaul of how the digital world treats children and youth under 18.

The initiative underscores the dual nature of digital technology, acknowledging its potential to expand access to education and healthcare while warning of serious risks, including exposure to illegal content, interactions that damage mental health, and platform features designed to maximise compulsive behaviour.

The core of the new commitment is a demand for "safety-by-design." Leaders urged digital service providers to stop treating safety as an afterthought, insisting that platforms integrate protective default settings that empower parents and guardians.

"We call on all governments, digital service providers, public authorities where applicable and relevant stakeholders to prioritise the protection of children and youth's physical and mental health, privacy and safety online," the leaders declared in their joint statement.

The commitment centres on several critical areas of intervention. The leaders demanded that service providers prioritise "safety-by-design" approaches, which include protective default settings to empower parents and guardians in managing a minor's experience and data.

"We call on digital service providers to develop and apply technology and systems that ensure safe, secure and age-appropriate experiences, including through effective and innovative age assurance mechanisms, while preserving the privacy of users according to respective jurisdictions, national circumstances and applicable legal frameworks. We support comprehensive risk-based approaches, and empowering parents and guardians through meaningful and easy-to-use parental controls tools and information," the statement read.

Noting the potential of "conversational" Artificial Intelligence, the G7 leaders expressed concern over its impact on youth well-being and called on providers to implement safety settings and age-assurance solutions in a "timely manner".

"We recognise risks associated with children and youth's use of conversational artificial intelligence systems, undermining their well-being and safety and reinforcing the need to build their critical skills to engage responsibly in digital space. Providers need to develop and apply safety settings by default for children and youth, including parental control tools and age assurance solutions, to make conversational artificial intelligence tools safer for children and youth, in a timely manner," the statement read.

The G7 further reaffirmed a "non-negotiable" commitment to prohibiting the distribution of child sexual abuse material, non-consensual intimate imagery, and deepfakes.

"To contribute to the necessary prevention of these criminal acts, digital service providers must implement effective detection and removal measures on their platforms. The prohibition of such content as well as online grooming, sexual exploitation and sexual extortion, remains a non-negotiable principle in the development and deployment of artificial intelligence systems and digital services," the statement read.

The leaders urged providers to "adopt appropriate safeguards and work collaboratively with law enforcement to reduce the targeting of children and youth and the recruitment, especially into organised crime, including for drug trafficking and violent extremism."

They also affirmed that the parents, guardians and carers should "also be empowered to prevent these phenomena."

Additionally, the leaders support industry efforts to help minors "seamlessly distinguish authentic from synthetic content" and emphasise the importance of promoting digital literacy to ensure young people can engage with technology responsibly.

To ensure these principles move beyond policy, the G7 has called for a commitment to evidence-based policymaking, including fostering a research ecosystem to study the impacts of artificial intelligence on minors.

"Advancing scientific knowledge and evidence-based policymaking benefits from the sharing of data, impartial evaluations and common standards in assessment methodologies of artificial intelligence models and algorithmic systems, to objectively evaluate impact on minors' safety. In order to support an evidence-based approach, transparency and accountability are essential. We will work together with relevant stakeholders to support this research and evaluations," the leaders said in the statement.

Furthermore, the leaders welcomed a "G7 Common Set of Principles" previously adopted by their ministers and have requested that officials "meet regularly and to assess the progress of this work at the latest by the end of this year."