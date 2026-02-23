Non-metro cities drive 70% of formal job growth in India: Report



Lohit Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of Quess Corp, said, "India is seeing a clear change in where formal jobs are being created. Nearly 69% of payroll-linked employment is now in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities (40%) of the workforce." He noted that this shift reflects a decentralisation of opportunity where daily economic activity is taking place.

Women make up 23 per cent of the 26,000 new workers added to the UAN. Most of these new registrations came from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. This trend matches national data showing that many new jobs are going to the youth.

"As formal jobs and social security penetrate deeper, employment growth becomes broader and more evenly spread," Bhatia said. He added that the shift toward organized work outside of large metros is an important part of building a stronger labor market and supporting the growth of the country.

