Nominations open for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026; deadline set for July 31

New Delhi (IANS): The Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited nominations till July 31 for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026, which celebrates the determination, ability, zeal, and enthusiasm of children, said an official on Tuesday.
The children nominated for this award must be Indian citizens and residents of India, between 5 and 18 years of age (as on July 31, 2026), and not previous recipients of the award in any category, said the statement.
The act, incident or achievement must have occurred within two years of the nomination deadline of July 31, 2026, it said.
The awardees are selected by a committee constituted by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, headed by the Secretary, it said.
A child can be nominated for more than one category, but the committee has the discretion to accept only one application.
The President presents the award on Veer Bal Diwas, observed on December 26 every year. The day remembers Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.
Comprising a medal, a certificate, and a citation, the PMRBP is a tribute to the resilience, courage, creativity, and indomitable spirit of India’s young changemakers, the statement said.
Since its inception in 2019, 203 children have received the award. Through this initiative, the government is encouraging children to strive for excellence not just in academics but also in other pursuits, including personal conduct, it said.
Children are conferred around 25 awards for exceptional bravery and excellence in six fields, including Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art and Culture, and Science and Technology, said the statement.
Among the previous Puraskar winners is Anoushka Jolly (Social Service, 2023), who created the "Anti-Bullying Squad Kavach" app, which has offered mental health counselling to students for four years.
Award winner Arnav Anupriya Maharshi (Science & Technology, 2025) is a 17-year-old with physical disabilities from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, who developed an AI-based rehabilitation tool for hand paralysis.
Karina Thapa (Bravery, December 2024) is a 17-year-old winner from Amravati, Maharashtra, who saved 36 lives by removing a gas cylinder from an active fire scene during a rescue operation, and was recognised as a Fire Brand Ambassador by the Municipal Corporation.
The PMRBP is more than a medal and a citation. It is the nation's way of telling young citizens that their courage, creativity, and compassion matter, the statement said.
By honouring them on Veer Bal Diwas, the government links today's achievers to a timeless legacy. The sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh embodied conviction beyond their years, it said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.