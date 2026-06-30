Noida schools revise timings for Classes 1 to 8 amid heatwave; classes to run from 7 am to 12 pm

The directive applies to government, government-aided, recognised, CBSE, ICSE, and other board-affiliated schools across the district.

The district administration said the decision was taken in view of the continuing heatwave and the increased risk of heat-related illnesses among children. By shifting classes to the morning hours, authorities aim to minimise students' exposure to high afternoon temperatures.

Schools have been instructed to strictly follow the revised timings until fresh directions are issued by the administration.

The move comes as several parts of north India continue to experience unusually high temperatures despite the onset of the monsoon in some regions. Weather authorities have warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, with children among the most vulnerable groups.

Earlier this month, the UP state government extended the summer vacation in several districts due to the prevailing heatwave. Similar precautionary measures have also been adopted in other states in recent weeks.

In Bihar, the Education Department recently revised school timings for secondary and higher secondary schools, shifting classes to 6.30 am to 12.30 pm until June 30. District Magistrates were also authorised to modify school operations further depending on local weather conditions.

States including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Odisha have also altered school schedules or extended summer vacations in response to extreme heat, as authorities continue to prioritise student safety amid increasingly frequent heatwave events.

Parents and school authorities have been advised to remain alert to further announcements from the district administration, as the revised schedule will remain in effect until weather conditions improve or fresh instructions are issued.