Noida, Greater Noida schools to offer hybrid classes up to Class 5 from November 12

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida will conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from November 12, allowing parents to choose between classroom teaching and online lessons wherever schools have the facility.

The directive applies to all government, government-aided and recognised schools across Gautam Buddh Nagar district. It was issued by the office of the District Basic Education Officer on November 7, following the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) decision to implement Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on November 6.

District Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar said the order was issued in compliance with the CAQM's directions. School principals and managers have been instructed to ensure that students up to Class 5 can attend classes in either mode, wherever online teaching is feasible.

The district education department has asked schools to implement the instructions immediately and warned that negligence or violations could invite action under the applicable rules.

Under Clause 8(ii) of the CAQM directions, schools in Delhi and the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar must offer hybrid classes to students up to Class 5. The directions allow students to attend in person or online, depending on the availability of online facilities.

The CAQM has also allowed other state governments in the National Capital Region to consider adopting hybrid teaching for younger students in their respective areas.

The decision comes amid deteriorating air quality across the region. According to official data, Noida recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 291 between 4 pm on November 10 and 4 pm on November 11. Greater Noida recorded an average AQI of 257 during the same period. Both readings fall in the 'poor' category.

Air quality at individual monitoring locations in Noida was worse, with readings in areas such as Sector 1 and Sector 62 crossing 300 and entering the 'very poor' category.

The CAQM invoked Stage III of GRAP on November 6 after reviewing pollution levels and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. The restrictions were added to the measures already in force under the first two stages of the plan.

The hybrid-class arrangement follows a similar directive issued by the Delhi government ahead of Diwali, allowing students up to Class 5 to attend school physically or through online classes. The latest order extends the arrangement to schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar in line with the CAQM's Stage III directions.

The move comes as winter conditions and stagnant weather contribute to the accumulation of pollutants across Delhi-NCR. Children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of air pollution because their respiratory systems are still developing and they breathe at a higher rate relative to their body weight.

The district order does not announce a closure of schools or specify an end date for hybrid classes. Physical classes will continue, with online attendance available wherever schools can provide the facility.