Former NCERT Director says three-language policy allows flexibility, not force

New Delhi: Former NCERT Director JS Rajput has emphasised that school education is the responsibility of the state government, clarifying that the Centre's three-language policy serves as a guideline rather than a mandatory directive.



Former NCERT Director JS Rajput, while speaking to ANI, said, "Not just Hindi. One can study Odia or Telugu. That is to be arranged by the state government. School education is the responsibility of the state government... The Centre has given indications, there are no directives... In our case, the state has the power. They have to decide. This is another aspect that everyone would like to study English... But nobody can say that it's compulsory... This is the flexibility that has been brought..."



Earlier, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has backed Chief Minister MK Stalin's remarks on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) three-language curriculum, asserting that the state government remains committed to its long-standing two-language policy introduced by Periyar and will not "compromise" on its principles.