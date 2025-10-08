Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 to be announced today, October 8

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is set to announce the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, reported The Associated Press.

Last year, the prize was awarded to David Baker, a biochemist at the University of Washington in Seattle, and Demis Hassabis and John Jumper, computer scientists at Google DeepMind, a British-American AI research laboratory in London.

The trio was recognised for developing "powerful techniques to decode and even design novel proteins, the building blocks of life." Their work, leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, has the potential to revolutionise the creation of new drugs and materials.

From 1901 to 2024, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded 116 times to 195 individuals, highlighting its significance in recognising groundbreaking contributions to science.

Other 2025 Nobel awards

Medicine (Monday): The first Nobel of 2025 was awarded to Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Dr Shimon Sakaguchi for their discoveries in "peripheral immune tolerance."

Physics (Tuesday): John Clarke, Michel H Devoret, and John M Martinis received the physics prize for their work on "subatomic quantum tunnelling," advancing digital communications and computing.

Upcoming announcements

The Nobel announcements will continue with the Literature Prize on Thursday, October 9, the Peace Prize on Friday, October 10, and the Economics Prize on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The Nobel Prize ceremony will take place on December 10, 2025, marking the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. Nobel, a wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite, established the prizes before his passing in 1896.