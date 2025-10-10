Nobel Prize breakthrough in immunology offers hope for India’s autoimmune crisis

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, awarded to American scientists Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, and Japanese immunologist Shimon Sakaguchi, celebrates their discovery of regulatory T cells and the Foxp3 gene.

These components act as the body’s “peacekeeping” system, preventing the immune system from attacking its own tissues. This breakthrough is particularly timely for India, given the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, reported The New Indian Express.

Rising autoimmune challenges in India

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, India has witnessed a significant increase in autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease.

A 2024 study in the International Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Research reported a surge in antinuclear antibody positivity post-COVID, indicating that the virus may disrupt immune balance, with women and older adults being particularly susceptible.

The Nobel-winning discovery provides a scientific foundation for advancing treatments in India. Understanding regulatory T cells can help doctors strengthen these cells to reduce inflammation and protect healthy tissues in conditions like arthritis and diabetes. Conversely, for cancer treatment, this knowledge could enable therapies that release the immune system’s restraints to better target tumours.

Why is action needed?

To capitalise on this breakthrough, India must increase research funding through institutions like the Indian Council of Medical Research to address local health challenges. Expanding training programs in clinical immunology and improving testing infrastructure, especially in rural areas, are critical steps.

Additionally, public awareness campaigns should educate people about symptoms like persistent fatigue, unexplained joint pain, or rashes, which may indicate treatable autoimmune conditions. The Nobel Prize underscores the potential of regulatory T cells to transform medicine, and India must ensure this knowledge translates into accessible care for all.