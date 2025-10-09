Nobel Prize 2025: Literature takes spotlight today | Who has won so far?

The 2025 Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday, October 6, with the Medicine Prize, revealed by a panel at Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute. Officially called the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, it has been awarded 115 times to 229 laureates between 1901 and 2024.

The Nobel week continued with the Physics Prize on Tuesday, October 7, followed by the Chemistry award on Wednesday, October 8.

Today, October 9, the Nobel Prize in Literature is being announced. Tomorrow, the Peace Prize will be revealed, followed by the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics on October 13.

Who has won the Nobel Prize 2025 so far?

This year’s early winners highlight groundbreaking research:

- Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi were recognised in Medicine for their work on the immune system

- Physics honours went to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret, and John M Martinis for discoveries in macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling.

- The Chemistry Prize celebrated the development of metal–organic frameworks by Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi.

When is the award ceremony?

The award ceremony is set for December 10, marking the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. Nobel, a Swedish industrialist and inventor of dynamite, established the prizes in 1896. Each Nobel Prize can be shared by up to three laureates.

While the first awards were presented in 1901, the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences was introduced later in 1969.

Since their inception, the Nobel Prizes and the Economics Prize have been awarded 621 times to over 1,000 individuals and organisations. Laureates receive a gold medal featuring Alfred Nobel’s portrait, with the reverse side designed by the awarding institution. Each diploma is a work of art in itself, with literature diplomas traditionally crafted on parchment using techniques reminiscent of medieval illuminators.