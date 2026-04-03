Veena George flags cyber abuse during Kerala polls, files complaint with election bodyn

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Kerala Health Minister and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Veena George on Friday alleged that a degrading cyber attack is being carried out against her, saying she has filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer over a "continuous flow of personally insulting and abusive comments" targeting her online.

Speaking to ANI, Veena George said no woman should be subjected to cyber harassment.

"A degrading cyber attack is being carried out against me. No woman should be subjected to cyber harassment. A complaint has been filed with the Chief Electoral Officer. There has been a continuous flow of abusive comments. The comments are personally insulting in nature. Let the complaint be investigated," George said.

The minister said the cyber attack has crossed all limits and called it an attack against a woman.

"This is a cyber attack against a woman. I will not speak against other candidates. There is a limit to everything. This cyber attack has crossed all limits," she said.

George said she believes society should decide how to address such issues and added that she is confident of winning with a greater majority than in 2021 due to significant developmental works in Aranmula, including road, bridge, and stadium improvements, and the recent opening of Central Park.

"We will definitely win with more majority than in 2021 because the development has happened in Aranmula from Pathanamthitta and all the panchayats and in the municipality...all the roads, the bridges and the most important thing is the stadium, Pathanamthitta has changed with the new roads, the BM&BC roads, stadium on one side and now the Central Park has opened, it gives a different feel that this is a new city," she said.

Earlier on March 21, the LDF candidate Veena George filed her nomination papers for the Aranmula Assembly constituency at the Pathanamthitta Collectorate ahead of the Assembly elections 2026.

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced on March 15, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23.