No toilets, no clean food: Govt college students seek action

The students of the Government College of Technology (GCT) in Coimbatore city are distressed by the lack of adequate basic amenities on the campus. Adding to their concern is the suspect quality of food served at the hostel mess.

A first-year student, K Gowtham (name changed), told TNIE only three urinals are available and there is not a single toilet in the Science block on the campus for the 700 first-year students.

Students crowd in front of the restroom during the 15-minute interval, he said.

"Students use toilets located 150 to 200 metre from the Science block, where there are only five toilet cubicles. Girl students face similar problems," he added.

Another student, P Murali (name changed), said two water purifiers on the ground floor and first floor of the same block, are dysfunctional.

"If students need water, they have to go to the auditorium a few metres away where there is only one drinking water tank in an area that is not well maintained. However, the teachers' room has a functioning water purifier.

"Also, substandard food is provided in the hostel mess. Girl students found worms in their food a month ago and insects a week ago. Students now hesitate to eat there. Officers from the FSSAI should inspect the mess for hygiene and food safety," he stated.

Repeated attempts to reach Principal K Manonmani, who was on leave, went in vain.

When TNIE contacted Vice Principal R Thenmozhi, she said that students use restrooms both inside the Science block and outside as well.

"We have sent a proposal to the higher education department seeking additional toilets and also raised concerns about substandard food in the mess," she said.

Thenmozhi also promised to check with the hostel in-charge regarding these issues.

When contacted, an officer from FSSAI, Coimbatore, told TNIE that she would look into this matter.

The college is located on Thadagam Road.