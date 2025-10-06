No teachers for Computer Science programme, Dharapuram college students in a fix

A girl student who obtained TC from the college on September 29 told TNIE that since June, students have not learned anything from the Computer Science stream in the first semester, as not a single teaching faculty has been appointed.

She said only Mathematics, Tamil and English are being taught, adding that she waited for a Computer Science faculty.

"With the Bharathiar University semester exams beginning soon, how can we write the Computer Science exam without learning the fundamentals? I lost hope and obtained a TC considering my education," she said.