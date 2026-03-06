No substitute for AI power

AI is not a monolithic technology that can be diffused like a textbook. It is a layered production system with tight complementarities and real bottlenecks. At the frontier, it rests on advanced semiconductors, dense compute clusters, high-bandwidth interconnects, reliable energy, cooling systems, engineering depth, evaluation tooling, data pipelines and deployment infrastructure. High fixed costs, steep learning curves and scale effects create natural concentration. Marginal access to one layer without the others yields sharply diminishing returns.

This is why ‘open-access’ rhetoric sits uneasily with industrial reality. You may be offered model weights, developer tools or research collaborations. But the binding constraints remain compute, energy and the tacit know-how that converts prototypes into reliable systems.

One is reminded of Michael Polanyi’s words that we know more than we can say. Capability is embedded in routines, tooling and organisational learning. It cannot be transferred wholesale by declaration.

Once AI becomes dual-use and general-purpose—embedded in defence analytics, cyber operations, surveillance, logistics optimisation and financial risk management—it moves from commerce to strategy. In such domains, export controls and technology-denial regimes are standard instruments of statecraft. The ability to deny access is itself a bargaining chip.