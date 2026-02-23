No staff, Tamil course at Anna university in limbo

CHENNAI: Tamil and Technology, which was introduced as a credit course for first-year engineering students by Anna University in the 2021-22 academic year and touted as a significant step towards integrating language and technology in higher education, has no assigned faculty now since the contracts of temporary teachers were not renewed in December.

Students say in the current semester, not a single Tamil class has been conducted so far. With internal examinations scheduled to begin on Monday, anxiety is mounting among first-year students who feel unprepared.

The course was aimed at familiarising first-year students with historical engineering achievements of the state. Since its launch, the subject has largely been handled by temporary faculty appointed on a contract basis across the university’s constituent colleges.