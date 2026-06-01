‘I will pursue BTech in CS at IIT Bombay’: JEE Advanced 2026 topper Shubham Kumar

Kota: IIT Roorkee has declared the JEE Advanced results 2026 today, June 1. It has released JEE Advanced results 2026 on the official portal at jeeadv.ac.in. One can access the JEE Advanced 2026 scorecard with roll number, mobile number and date of birth.

The exam authority has also released JEE Advanced toppers list along with results. Mr Shubham Kumar of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 330 out of 360 marks.

Not giving in to negative news and abstaining from social media helped Gaya native Shubham Kumar top the joint entrance exam, or JEE, one of the country's toughest entrance exams.