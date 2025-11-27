No shortcuts to success: Jharkhand Governor tells graduates at Kolhan University convocation

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday, November 27, told graduating students that success cannot be achieved through shortcuts, emphasising that only honest effort, discipline, character, and humility pave the way forward, PTI reported.

Talent and cultural pride of Kolhan Youth

Addressing the 6th Convocation of Kolhan University in Chaibasa, headquarters of West Singhbhum district, the Governor praised the region’s youth for their abundant talent, perseverance, and exceptional ability to progress.

He noted that the Kolhan region is a vibrant centre of India’s unique tribal culture, and its youth, deeply connected to their cultural roots, are bringing pride to society and the state through higher education, an inspiration for the entire country.

Degree comes with new responsibilities

Motivating the graduating students, Governor Gangwar said: "You are not only receiving a degree but also new responsibilities. Success does not have any shortcut, but honest endeavor, discipline, character and humility will lead you forward."

Carry forward Jharkhand’s identity

He urged the students to proudly uphold the identity, culture, and values of their society, village, and Jharkhand wherever they go—within the country or abroad.

The Governor also advised the graduates to remain sensitive towards the weaker sections of society.