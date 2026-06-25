No secondary classes, just six teachers: Baloch group flags dire state of girls' school in Khuzdar

"The dire state of education in Balochistan has persisted for a long time. Every incoming government makes claims of educational reform, but in practice, they appear miles away from taking meaningful steps. On one hand, governments -- including the current one -- always talk about improving education, quality education, and increasing literacy rates; on the other hand, there are many areas in Balochistan where not only teachers and quality education are absent, but even schools do not exist," the BSAC stated.