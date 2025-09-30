No sale of red & black pocket edition of Constitution: Delhi HC

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora granted the injunction in a suit filed by the EBC, finding that the overall presentation of Rupa’s book risked creating confusion. The HC said the two pocket editions share many design elements, including a near-identical colour scheme, the same text style and font, gilt edging, the book’s posteen colour, and embossed gold detailing, and noted both firms sell to the same segment through overlapping trade channels.