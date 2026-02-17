No role in NEET-PG qualifying percentiles reduction, NBEMS tells SC

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has told the Supreme Court that it had no role whatsoever in the decision to reduce the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET-PG 2025–26, adding that its function is strictly limited to conducting the examination and publishing results as per directions issued by the competent authorities.

In a short reply sworn by NBEMS Law Officer Mohd. Sameen, it was stated that the petition challenging the January 13 notification issued by the NBEMS -- which reduced the qualifying cut-off percentiles for postgraduate medical admissions to abnormally low, zero, and even negative levels after the declaration of results and completion of two rounds of counselling -- is "not maintainable and deserves to be rejected".