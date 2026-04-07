No restriction on sale of 5-kg LPG cylinders to students, migrant workers: Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday said there was no restriction on the distribution of 5-kg LPG cylinders, and vulnerable consumers such as students and migrant workers can obtain them by producing only identity proof without the need for address documents.
Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare principal secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said the small cylinders are being made easily available through a simplified process.
"There is no restriction on 5-kg cylinders marketed by OMCs. Students, workers and migrant labourers can avail these cylinders by producing valid identity proof. No address proof is required for such vulnerable consumers," he said.
Singh said individuals can obtain 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders from authorised distributors through a simple process, and that OMCs are also organising special camps at various locations to provide on-the-spot connections.
He said restrictions are only being imposed on illegal vendors to ensure public safety, and strict action is being taken against unauthorised sellers.
The clarification came a day after Food Supplies minister KC Patra had said the government had stopped the open market sale of 5-kg LPG cylinders due to illegal trading, triggering criticism from the opposition BJD and CPI(M).
Singh said the state government has already launched a crackdown on illegal sale and hoarding of LPG cylinders to maintain supply chains amid concerns arising from the situation in West Asia.
Assuring people about fuel availability, he said there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in the state.
"While domestic LPG supply remains stable, commercial LPG supply is also returning to normal, with around 70 per cent availability restored," he said.
"About 20 per cent of the available supply is being prioritised for essential services such as hospitals, schools, hostels and Aahar centres," he added.
Singh said district collectors are heading special committees to monitor the situation and resolve logistical issues, while enforcement drives against black marketing and illegal hoarding have been intensified.
"So far, inspections have been conducted at 1,633 locations, leading to seizure of 3,105 cylinders and registration of 288 cases. Five persons have been arrested under the Essential Commodities Act," he said.
Both the state government and OMCs have appealed to consumers to use digital booking systems for LPG to ensure transparency.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.