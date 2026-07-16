Consumer panel orders refund in IIT coaching case

Mumbai: Holding that failure to provide quality education as promised is a deficiency in service, a Nagpur consumer commission directed an IIT coaching centre to refund tuition fee of Rs 1.35 lakh, along with additional compensation to the student's father.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, in an order passed earlier this month, noted that the opposite party (Director, IIT Point, Coaching Classes ) failed to commence the classes within the promised time without any reasonable cause.
"Its failure to provide the facilities and standards represented through its brochure and advertisements for the purpose of attracting students, constitutes deficiency in service as well as an unfair trade practice," the commission observed.
According to the complaint filed by the student's father, he had enrolled his minor son into the institute's 24-month academic programme and had paid fees of Rs 1,35,000 through online and cash instalments between March 26 and July 6, 2024.
As per the complainant, the institute had promised that regular classes would commence on April 1, 2024, but inexplicably delayed the start date to June 2024, causing academic loss and mental stress.
The complainant alleged that although his son had joined the coaching programme on March 26, 2024 and had been regularly attending the classes, the coaching centre failed to provide the promised educational services.
The expert faculty for teaching, as promised, was neither provided nor was the quality of education in accordance with the assurances given at the time of admission, the student's father alleged.
The complainant claimed the coaching centre repeatedly ignored his grievances, causing physical and mental harassment to his son.
As a result, the student discontinued the coaching programme on August 28, 2024 and his father requested a full refund in October 2024.
He subsequently issued a legal notice on October 28, 2024, and filed a consumer complaint when the coaching institute failed to respond.
The opposite party failed to appear despite formal notices being served, prompting the commission to proceed ex-parte (from one party).
After considering the evidence on record, the commission held that the opposite party was guilty of deficiency in service and adopting unfair trade practices.
It then directed the coaching centre refund the complete fee of Rs 1,35,000 to the complainant, along with a 9 per cent per annum interest rate, calculated from December 2, 2024 (the date of filing the complaint) till actual realization.
"The institute is directed to pay Rs 25,000 to the complainant for the mental agony, harassment, and inconvenience suffered and Rs 5000 towards the cost of the proceedings," the commission said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.