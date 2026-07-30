No proposal received from Bengal for Rashtriya Raksha University campus: MHA in RS

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said it has not received any proposal from the West Bengal government for setting up a campus of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in the state.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, "No proposal has been received from the state government regarding the establishment of a Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) campus in West Bengal."
"The decision to establish new campuses for the Rashtriya Raksha University in the country is based on the institutional requirements for various campuses and availability of infrastructure for the university," he said.
The reply came in response to a query on whether the government had received any demand or proposal for establishing an RRU campus in West Bengal, considering the state's strategic importance as it shares international borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, and whether the Centre proposed to establish such a campus.
The minister, however, said the university is undertaking training programmes on cybercrime investigation for West Bengal Police officers at the Kolkata Police Academy.
RRU, an institution of national importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs established through an Act of Parliament in 2020, is headquartered in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
It currently has seven campuses in Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir, while two more are coming up in Haryana and Odisha.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.