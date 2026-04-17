No paperwork, no shortcuts: Rajasthan’s digital census push starts May with strict verification

India’s census is conducted under the Census Act, 1948, and falls under the Union List as per Article 246 of the Constitution. India’s census system is longstanding and systematically organised. The first non-synchronous census was held in 1872; the first modern (synchronous) census was held in 1881; the last caste census was held in 1931; the first census after Independence was held in 1951; and Census 2027 will be the eighth since Independence and the sixteenth overall.​