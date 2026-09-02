Bihar govt delays BPSC exam to ensure single-test format

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced that the upcoming Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams have been put on hold to establish a unified single-test pattern following direct intervention from the state leadership. The state Education Minister said the number of candidates is very high and BPSC requires time for the preparations.

Speaking to ANI, Mithilesh Tiwari explained the rationale behind the administrative shift and timeline adjustments.

He said, "The BPSC is making full preparations. The Chief Minister intervened following students' demands, and it was decided to conduct a single exam instead of two. Since the number of candidates is very high and the BPSC requires time for preparations, the exam has been postponed. They will announce the dates once preparations are complete."

He further addressed the critics and political opponents regarding the delay adding that the BPSC must be given adequate time.

"I have little to say to those politicising this matter, but all of this is being done for the better. No one should rush this process; if we want an exam that is transparent and free of irregularities, the BPSC must be given adequate time..."



On the other hand, earlier on Saturday, Members of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) and the Bhim Army staged a protest at Gandhi Maidan in Patna over alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.



Barricades have been installed, and robust security measures are in place at the protest site, with police personnel deployed to maintain law and order. The protesters announced a march to the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "The demand is based on the fact that rampant corruption took place during the BPSC examination. We demand that the state government immediately dismiss the BPSC Chairman, constitute an inquiry committee to investigate the matter, and immediately halt the training of the candidates currently undergoing it. This march will proceed to the Raj Bhavan."