Kerala CM on public healthcare push: No denial of treatment for want of funds

Perinthalmanna (Kerala) [India], February 14 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the state's healthcare sector as a model for others and expressed committment to strengthening the state's public healthcare system.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee building complex of E.M.S Memorial Co-operative Hospital in Perinthalmanna.

He stated that, as private hospitals are increasingly being acquired by global corporate giants, the government has transformed the healthcare system to ensure quality treatment for the general public.

He noted that the state has reduced its neonatal mortality rate to 5%. "When we realise that the rate in the United States is 5.6 per cent, we can better understand Kerala's achievement," he said.

"The government's policy is that no one should be denied treatment due to lack of money. Strengthening the public healthcare system remains our priority," the Chief Minister added.

He also highlighted the significant role of co-operative hospitals in Kerala's healthcare sector, noting that E.M.S Memorial Co-operative Hospital has grown into a major movement within the co-operative sector.

The function was presided over by Sports and Minority Welfare Minister V Abdurahiman.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister wrote to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, thanking him for expressing willingness to consider a proposal for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in Kerala during their meeting at an urban conclave in Kochi last year.

In his letter, Vijayan said the State Cabinet had accorded in-principle approval on January 28 to proceed with the RRTS proposal. He added that a Conceptual Note on RRTS Kerala has been appended and described the project as crucial to the State's long-term sustainable mobility strategy, given Kerala's unique urban and demographic context.

"You may kindly recall our meeting on the occasion of the Urban Conclave held on September 12, 2025, at Kochi. We are grateful for your announcement on that occasion that your Ministry would be willing to consider a proposal for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in Kerala. I am pleased to inform you that the State Cabinet accorded in-principle approval on 28th January 2026 to proceed with the proposal to implement RRTS in Kerala. The Conceptual Note for RRTS Kerala is appended. We believe this would be a critical project for the State's long-term sustainable mobility strategy. Kerala represents a unique urban and demographic context in India," Vijayan wrote in his letter.