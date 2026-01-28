‘No one can misuse the law’: Education Minister allays fears on new UGC regulations

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reacting to the raging controversy over the new UGC regulations on Tuesday, said that nobody will be allowed to “discriminate or harass” under the guise of new guidelines and assured that the education body and government will ensure that these are implemented on the ground in all fairness.

The Union Minister, speaking to newsmen today, said, “I assure everyone that there won’t be any discrimination or harassment in the name of the new UGC regulation. No one can misuse the law.”

The Education Minister’s assurance comes days after the new UGC regulations on “equity in higher educational institutions” created an uproar among students and faculty, with many calling it biased and discriminatory against students belonging to upper castes.