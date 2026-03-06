No notification of Periyar varsity graduate constituency election, alleges teachers' association

SALEM: The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA), Salem Zone, has alleged that government and government-aided colleges affiliated to Periyar University were not notified about the recently concluded election for the graduate constituency. They claimed that only members from private colleges had received information regarding the election.

Periyar University conducts elections for the graduate constituency to elect representatives to the university senate. The senate is one of the governing bodies of the university that includes representatives from various colleges and plays a role in academic and administrative decisions. It comprises colleges under four districts, namely, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. From each district, two graduates are elected as representatives to the senate.