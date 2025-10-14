No more board exams for Class 11 students, TN School Education Dept states

Following the release of the Tamil Nadu School Education Policy (SEP) in August, the state's Department of School Education has formally discontinued class 11 board exams starting from the current academic year 2025-26.

The department issued a government order declaring that students will be spared the stress of multiple board exams from classes 10 to 12, DTNext reports.

As per the order, easing them out of class 11 board exams will allow students to focus more on class 12 boards and college education. As a result, following SEP, TN board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be carried out.

Students in Class 11 will now follow the examination procedure that was in place prior to 2017-2018, before the introduction of class 11 board exams designed to standardise the curriculum across schools.

In addition, beginning this year, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will change the system of issuing integrated mark certificates to students studying in class 11 and replace it with a system of issuing mark certificates that only include class 12 after they have written the board exam in March.

However, the DGE has stated that students who have already taken and failed the class 11 board exams may continue to take additional board exams for the same class until 2030.