AP School Education Secy denies manipulation in DSC recruitment

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Dismissing viral social media claims and media reports alleging manipulation in the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment drive, Andhra Pradesh School Education Department Secretary Kona Sasidhar on Sunday categorically refuted all allegations of procedural deviations.

Speaking on the matter, Sasidhar clarified that the recruitment conducted after a six-year gap was executed in a completely transparent manner via a computer-based test on the TCS iON platform, explaining that confusion surrounding horizontal reservation rules led to the spreading of baseless misinformation.

DSC is a centralised state-level recruitment examination conducted primarily in southern Indian states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to hire government teachers for primary and upper-primary classes.

Speaking to reporters, Kona Sasidhar said, "I would like to clarify some viral social media posts regarding Mega DSC 2025. This recruitment drive was conducted after a gap of nearly six years, in the most transparent manner possible. There were articles in a particular newspaper, along with related content on YouTube and other social media handles, claiming that deviations or manipulations took place."

"I would like to refute all of them with 100% certainty, confirming that there was no deviation or violation of any prescribed procedures whatsoever. I have reviewed, case by case, the points published in that paper. These are entirely cases involving horizontal reservation, where candidates became confused, leading to the unnecessary spread of misinformation. The entire examination was a computer-based test (CBT), seamlessly executed on the TCS iON platform," he added.

Earlier, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process.

Reddy alleged large-scale irregularities, including paper leaks, manipulation of merit lists, and lack of transparency in the selection of candidates.

He questioned the integrity of the recruitment drive and accused the state government of "betraying" unemployed youth, demanding answers on alleged irregularities and calling for a CBI inquiry into the process.

(ANI)