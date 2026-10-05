UP expands digital library initiative to boost rural education

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hosted a public grievance redressal session, or Janata Darshan, spotlighting the expansion of digital learning infrastructure in rural regions and asserting that technology-driven educational hubs are bridging the long-standing urban-rural divide for competitive exam aspirants.



Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X, pointed to the establishment of digital libraries in village secretariats as a landmark initiative to empower rural youth.

“No longer will the distance to the city hinder education. Digital gateway to knowledge opens in villages. Whenever a child from a village needed to prepare for competitive exams, they had to look toward the city for books and better resources. The distance consumed both time and money. Now, in Khasaha Mohammadpur of Tejawapur Block in Bahraich, this very distance has been bridged by the digital library,” he wrote.



The Chief Minister emphasised that the library will bring together the traditional study methods and modern technology under one roof.

“This library, set up in the Gram Panchayat secretariat, is bringing together books and computers, traditional study methods and modern technology, all under one roof,” CM wrote.