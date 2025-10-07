News

No interim relief on plea against compulsory Telugu in schools

The bench observed that a writ petition on the same issue, filed by students was already pending before a single bench where an interim order had been passed.
No interim relief on plea against compulsory Telugu in schools
No interim relief on plea against compulsory Telugu in schools (Pic: Telangana High Court)
Published on

Report by The New Indian Express

The Telangana High Court on Monday declined to grant interim relief in a PIL challenging the implementation of the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act, 2018.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a PIL filed by Pramila Pathak, who questioned the mandatory inclusion of Telugu as a subject in all schools, including those under private management.

Counsel for the state government informed the court that exemptions had already been granted for higher classes. According to a memo dated December 28, 2022, Classes 9 and 10 were exempted from the Act for the academic years 2022–23 and 2023–24. A later memo, issued on December 7, 2024, extended the deadline for compulsory implementation to the 2024–25 academic year for Class 9 and to 2025–26 for Class 10. Counsel added that the government was also considering extending exemptions for Class 9 in the current year.

The bench observed that a writ petition on the same issue, filed by students was already pending before a single bench where an interim order had been passed. “As such, there is no urgency in this matter,” the judges noted, adjourning the hearing for six weeks.

Telangana High Court
compulsory telugu
compulsory telugu in schools

Related Stories

No stories found.
Google Preferred Source
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com