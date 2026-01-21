No higher pay without PhD, rules Delhi High Court

The petitioners, appointed as lecturers between 1989 and 1999 and presently working as Lecturers (Selection Grade) with AGP of Rs 9,000, contended that their junior colleagues possessing PhD degrees had been granted the higher AGP, while they were excluded solely on account of not holding a doctoral qualification, in violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution. In its order, the Delhi High Court said that the prescription of a PhD as an eligibility criterion falls within the domain of the statutory expert body and has a clear nexus with the object of improving academic standards.